Manitowoc (MTW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Manitowoc's full-year 2018 revenue guidance is at $1.80-$1.83 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance is at $105-$115 million. The company continues to execute its strategy to cover cost inflation through pricing actions. The company remains focused on cost controls, reducing headcount and increasing productivity. Moreover, product innovation and order strength remain near-term tailwinds. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters. However, Manitowoc’s results will also be impacted by input cost inflation due to the imposition of tariffs on steel and supply chain challenges. Further, weakness in rough terrain markets and the Middle East remain headwinds. Moreover, Manitowoc has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Manitowoc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Manitowoc to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Manitowoc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of MTW traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,939. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $525.60 million, a P/E ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Manitowoc by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

