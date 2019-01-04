Manna (MANNA) Market Cap Reaches $585,517.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Manna has a market cap of $585,517.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. In the last week, Manna has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 10,045,465,328 coins and its circulating supply is 506,107,563 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

