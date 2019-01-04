Marina Biotech (MRNA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Marina Biotech (OTCMKTS:MRNA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.84% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS MRNA opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Marina Biotech has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Marina Biotech Company Profile

Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.

Analyst Recommendations for Marina Biotech (OTCMKTS:MRNA)

