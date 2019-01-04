Marten Transport (MRTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Get Marten Transport alerts:

MRTN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

MRTN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. 4,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.44. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 13.62%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 147,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,272,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,344 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 938,690.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 685,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 685,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,272,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 375.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 548,425 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.