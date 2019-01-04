Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 36,500 Shares of J.Jill Inc (JILL)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of J.Jill worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 301,323 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 1,106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 333,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $5.03 on Friday. J.Jill Inc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $233.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. J.Jill had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.Jill Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered J.Jill from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J.Jill from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J.Jill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/martingale-asset-management-l-p-buys-36500-shares-of-j-jill-inc-jill.html.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.