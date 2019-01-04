Martingale Asset Management L P Has $543,000 Holdings in Tiptree Inc (TIPT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.23% of Tiptree worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tiptree by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,529,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80,044 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,609,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 191,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $5.52 on Friday. Tiptree Inc has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Specialty Insurance, Asset Management, and Mortgage. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and insurance programs that underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

