Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Tower were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 354.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $130.37 and a 1 year high of $168.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 52.66%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $130,795.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,371.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 93,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $15,400,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,053,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,823 shares of company stock valued at $59,006,693. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/martingale-asset-management-l-p-reduces-position-in-american-tower-corp-amt.html.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.