Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu bought 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $220,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,299.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan bought 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,219.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,229,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,027,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,541,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 837.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,592,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,609 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 850.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,980,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,224 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $66,004,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,825,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,148,069. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the business of providing semiconductors to high-performance application-specific standard products. It focuses on the development of complex System-on-a-Chip devices leveraging extensive technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and stand alone integrated circuits.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.