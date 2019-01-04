Mass Vehicle Ledger Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million (MVL)

Mass Vehicle Ledger (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. Mass Vehicle Ledger has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $3,749.00 worth of Mass Vehicle Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mass Vehicle Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Mass Vehicle Ledger has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mass Vehicle Ledger

MVL is a token. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,355,095,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Mass Vehicle Ledger is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mass Vehicle Ledger is mvlchain.io. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official message board is blog.mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mass Vehicle Ledger

Mass Vehicle Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mass Vehicle Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mass Vehicle Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mass Vehicle Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

