Mastercard Inc (MA) Receives $222.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Mastercard by 4.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded up $8.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.76. 4,452,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard has a one year low of $156.19 and a one year high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

