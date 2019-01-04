Matador Resources (MTDR) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 3,369,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,575,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $26,205.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $465,732.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Singleton II purchased 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.26 per share, with a total value of $44,631.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,005 shares of company stock worth $758,302 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,138 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Matador Resources (MTDR) Trading Up 6.9%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/matador-resources-mtdr-trading-up-6-9.html.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.