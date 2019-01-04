Materion (MTRN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

MTRN traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,950. The firm has a market cap of $910.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.13. Materion has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,099,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 77,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,099,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 77,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 227,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

