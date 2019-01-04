Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Shares Down 3.6%

Maxar Technologies Ltd (TSE:MAXR)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.14 and last traded at C$15.49. Approximately 110,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 360,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.07.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from C$82.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from C$60.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from C$76.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -18.42%.

About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

