McDermott International (MDR) Trading 9.5% Higher

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.16. 5,502,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,933,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. McDermott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

Get McDermott International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.51.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). McDermott International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tareq Kawash acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $205,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 173,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,968 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “McDermott International (MDR) Trading 9.5% Higher” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/mcdermott-international-mdr-trading-9-5-higher.html.

McDermott International Company Profile (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.