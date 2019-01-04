McKesson Co. (MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,157,397 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the November 30th total of 3,220,745 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $112.94 on Friday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in McKesson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.63.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
