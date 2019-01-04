Medpace (MEDP) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.86 and last traded at $52.50. 617,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,020,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.07 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Medpace by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,649 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Medpace by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medpace by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Medpace by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

