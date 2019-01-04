Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Shares Gap Down to $84.45

Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.40, but opened at $84.45. Mellanox Technologies shares last traded at $84.54, with a volume of 19391 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLNX shares. BidaskClub cut Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.15.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $425,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $514,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 531.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,558 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth about $257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,083,000 after buying an additional 54,567 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/mellanox-technologies-mlnx-shares-gap-down-to-84-45.html.

About Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.