Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Mellanox is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high-speed interconnects solutions. Solid demand of its Gigabit EDR solutions in machine learning, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, database, storage and more bode well. Further, robust demand for Mellanox’s InfiniBand solutions is a key catalyst. The company has also won several contracts from the likes of NetApp, the University of Toronto and NASA Ames Research Center, which further reflects sturdy demand for its solutions. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Additionally, Mellanox’s collaboration with Microsemi is expected to strengthen its presence in the high performance computing market, going forward. However, exposure to foreign currency, stiff competition and customer concentration remain headwinds. Mellanox provided modest revenue guidance.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mellanox Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.15.

MLNX opened at $84.45 on Monday. Mellanox Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $425,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $514,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 520,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,247,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 88.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 90,686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 42,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,247,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,186 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

