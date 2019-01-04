Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Tops $591,869.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $591,869.00 and $16,631.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.02115544 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007935 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004418 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001588 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 23,875,454 coins and its circulating supply is 23,508,202 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

