Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.70 ($114.77).

Merck KGaA stock traded up €0.92 ($1.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €89.88 ($104.51). 525,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

