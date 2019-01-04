MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (MRBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of -0.29. MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 2.04% of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

