MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 52.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 116.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $74,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $201,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,826 shares of company stock valued at $917,332. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

