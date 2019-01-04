MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 133,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 167.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 35.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 469.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,472,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,789,000 after buying an additional 1,213,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,634.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI opened at $16.73 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 48.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 74.22%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-increases-position-in-apollo-commercial-real-est-finance-inc-ari.html.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.