MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

CMU stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

