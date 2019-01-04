Micron Technology (MU) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Shares of MU opened at $31.00 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 415,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

