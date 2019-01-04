Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Lau Associates LLC

Lau Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,149 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Lau Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,931.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 4,486,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $406,699,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10,330.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after buying an additional 3,626,290 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,073,529,000 after buying an additional 3,328,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,297,776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,297,394,000 after buying an additional 1,398,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 177,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,887,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $83.83 and a 52 week high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 19th. restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/microsoft-co-msft-shares-bought-by-lau-associates-llc.html.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.