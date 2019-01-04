Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5,931.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,569 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,699,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,073,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,297,776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,297,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,412 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $83.83 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $782.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

