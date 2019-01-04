MICT (MICT) Trading 22.7% Higher

Shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) traded up 22.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.81. 564,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,180,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter. MICT had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 86.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.40% of MICT worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company also sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide computing solutions to fleet operators and field workforces in work environments.

