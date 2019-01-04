Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Major Shareholder John C. Goff Purchases 380,000 Shares

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) major shareholder John C. Goff bought 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $296,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MCEP opened at $0.95 on Friday. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 28.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners comprises 0.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned about 9.57% of Mid-Con Energy Partners worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the ownership, acquisition, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves of approximately 19.6 million barrel of oil equivalent.

