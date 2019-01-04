Midatech Pharma (MTP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTP opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Midatech Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

