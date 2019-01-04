Midstates Petroleum Company Inc (MPO) Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc (NYSE:MPO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Midstates Petroleum worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPO. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midstates Petroleum by 45.3% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Midstates Petroleum by 46.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midstates Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Midstates Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Midstates Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MPO opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The energy producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter. Midstates Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 55.81%.

About Midstates Petroleum

Midstates Petroleum Co, Inc is an exploration and production company, which engages in the application of modern drilling and completion techniques in oil and liquids-rich basins. It focuses on its operations in the Mississippian Lime and the Anadarko Basin. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

