Mission Wealth Management LP Has $717,000 Position in Visa Inc (V)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 241,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,597,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $266.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

