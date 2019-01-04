Mitek Systems (MITK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MITK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of MITK opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $416.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.47.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $29,328.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Debello sold 42,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $398,118.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,844.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,304 shares of company stock worth $1,190,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 94.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

