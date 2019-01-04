Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.12. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OXY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

OXY stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 27,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

