MiX Telematics (MIXT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,600. The firm has a market cap of $353.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.37 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,834,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,033,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 224,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 132,747 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in MiX Telematics by 88.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 190,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 89,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

