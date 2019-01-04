MNPCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $352,600.00 (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One MNPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00004159 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, MNPCoin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. MNPCoin has a total market cap of $352,600.00 and approximately $176.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.02276720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00157865 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00198761 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026081 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026087 BTC.

MNPCoin Coin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin. The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro.

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

MNPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

