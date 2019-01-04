Mobius Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127,932.00 (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Mobius has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and $127,932.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mobius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport, BitMart, GOPAX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Mobius has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.02271480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00159540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00199797 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026624 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Mobius Token Profile

Mobius’ launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official website is mobius.network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network.

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, GOPAX, Stellarport, OTCBTC, Kucoin and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

