Model N Inc (MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will report sales of $34.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.10 million to $34.40 million. Model N posted sales of $39.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $140.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.67 million to $141.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $156.77 million, with estimates ranging from $155.07 million to $158.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.49 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Model N by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Model N by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 428,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,469. The company has a market cap of $416.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.62. Model N has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

