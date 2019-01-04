MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (MNDI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,950

MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (LON:MNDI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNDI. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,340.71 ($30.59).

Get MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 alerts:

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,652 ($21.59) on Friday. MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 has a one year low of GBX 1,684 ($22.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,145 ($28.03).

In other news, insider Peter Oswald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,597 ($20.87) per share, for a total transaction of £79,850 ($104,338.17).

About MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.