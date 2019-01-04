Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 38793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $164,063.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,328 shares of company stock worth $238,264. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 112 properties containing a total of approximately 21.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

