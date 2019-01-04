Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 143.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,216 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Michael Kors worth $74,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORS. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the third quarter valued at $3,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Michael Kors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 505,484 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Michael Kors by 42.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,453 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $124,399,000 after acquiring an additional 539,462 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Michael Kors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 535,304 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the third quarter valued at $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KORS opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $75.96.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. Michael Kors’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KORS. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded Michael Kors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

In other news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $12,187,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,596 shares of company stock worth $12,751,317. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

