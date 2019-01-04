Morgan Stanley Has $74.44 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,723 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Restaurant Brands International worth $74,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,493,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,082,000 after buying an additional 2,281,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/morgan-stanley-has-74-44-million-position-in-restaurant-brands-international-inc-qsr.html.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.