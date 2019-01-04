Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,453 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.41% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $71,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,173,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $111.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $104.43 and a 1-year high of $142.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.6311 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

