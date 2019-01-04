Morgan Stanley Trims T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Target Price to $98.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

TROW stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.98. 1,823,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,698. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $523,901.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,818 shares in the company, valued at $10,957,395.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,485,000 after purchasing an additional 236,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,297,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

