Morningstar (MORN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $107.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $1,180,627.31. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,614,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,556,165.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,686 shares in the company, valued at $608,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,563 shares of company stock worth $40,253,156. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

