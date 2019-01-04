Msci Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 637 call options on the company. This is an increase of 837% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the second quarter worth $114,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Msci by 113.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the third quarter worth $147,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Msci by 83.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Msci stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Msci has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $184.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.91 million. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Msci will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

