Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBRV. BidaskClub raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $977.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,064.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,619,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 99.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 467,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 74.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 256,332 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 73.6% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 421,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 178,725 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

