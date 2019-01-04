National Australia Bank (NABZY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

NABZY opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.03. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

