National CineMedia (NCMI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.71.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $367,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in National CineMedia by 22.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National CineMedia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 15.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 125,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 21.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,297,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 934,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National CineMedia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 150,525 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.