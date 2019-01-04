National Vision (EYE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on National Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on National Vision in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. 9,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,492. National Vision has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $442,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler sold 2,351,165 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $94,516,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,520,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,294,900. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 1,774.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

